They often playfully tease one another on social media in loving posts about their relationship, but Jamira Haines, also known as 50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link, was flying solo on Instagram in a recent set of photos. Rihanna and Co. have often sought out some of the world's hottest models, influencers, and artists to pose in Savage x Fenty's sexy lingerie, and Cuban Link has tossed her hat in the ring with this latest photoshoot.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Fif's leading lady shared two pictures from the shoot where she's seen wearing a brown two-piece under a cream-colored suit jacket. "Big business minus the business suit," she wrote in the caption. Unsurprisingly, there were thousands of reactions to her sultry look and certainly no objections from her rap mogul boyfriend.

Last year, the Power producer spoke about his budding relationship with the law student-slash-fitness trainer. Early on in their relationship, he had them perform a vision board exercise to map out their goals. "For 30 days, I [told her], 'Send me a picture of something you want,'" said Fif. "Then after the 30 days, I did the same. At the end of it, we put the two vision boards together and talked about the things that don’t match up. It sparked conversations that we probably wouldn’t have gotten to randomly, and it was easier for us to express it because it's so early."

For Christmas, he dropped a few stacks on a Benz truck for Haines, so maybe it's true love. Check out Jamira's Savage x Fenty look as well as a few other shots from her Instagram page.

