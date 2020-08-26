It took a few weeks but, finally, Rick Ross and Kanye West were able to get together and have a discussion about all that has been going on with Ye.

In recent times, Kanye has been a lot more reserved than just a few weeks ago, when he was staging wild campaign rallies, making controversial comments about abortion, and tweeting rude messages about his wife and family. At one point, he even said that Harriet Tubman didn't actually free the slaves, she just made them work for "other white people." Because of everything that was coming out of his mouth, it was reported that the rapper was suffering from a serious bipolar episode. Rick Ross made some remarks about his collaborator, claiming that they needed to have a sit-down conversation to make sure they were still cool.

"He had somebody reach out to me last week. I slept through the phone call," said Ross during an interview. "I just don't want to drop him on his head yet because it ain't clear to me what's going on. I haven't really did any due diligence, I just see what headlines come across, and we know a lot of that shit inaccurate. So I'm gonna wait for his phone call again and hopefully, I'm up to catch that motherfucker and ask a few questions. He gotta clarify some things, though. It ain't looking good."

After some time, the two finally got together at one of the Yeezy warehouses, where samples are seen all across the floor as Ye prepares for his latest work with GAP. They posed for a picture to tell the world that they were still on good terms despite everything. Ross wore a Balenciaga sweater with shorts and Kanye wore a custom airbrushed t-shirt with his daughter North on the front.

Do you think Ross might be positioning himself for a feature on Donda: With Child?