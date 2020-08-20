Back in 2017, Kanye West changed the sneaker game forever when he unveiled the peculiar AdidasYeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" to the world. It was a shoe that had fans confused as it looked like something your dad would wear to mow the lawn. After the initial reaction subsided, many sneakerheads came around on the shoe and expressed just how much they actually loved the overall look. Since then, Kanye has released the 700 V2 and more recently, the 700 V3 which has received very few colorways, thus far.

As 2020 continues to march on, it's clear that Kanye is hoping to change that as on August 29th, the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Azareth" will be hitting the market for $200 USD. Recently, the official images made their way to the internet, and as you can see, it's a Yeezy, unlike anything we've seen before as the upper actually features some blue. Most of the upper is covered in blue material while the base is white and the tongue is black. The colorway fits the silhouette of the shoe perfectly and if you've been waiting for some blue Yeezys, these will be a must-cop.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below. Will you be buying?

