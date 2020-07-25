Over the past few weeks, Kanye West has rolled out some major plans such as the upcoming Yeezy x GAP collaboration, the release of a new album, and much more. However, the most significant announcement he's made was that he's running for president. In the midst of his first presidential rally in South Carolina, Kanye West made some incredulous claims such as his comments on Harriet Tubman but he also said that he'd be okay if Kim Kardashian divorced him.



Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Reports emerged that Kim was "mortified" and that she was meeting with divorce lawyers but that didn't stop Kanye from railing against her on social media. He said she was trying to lock him up and even insinuated that she was trying to get with Meek Mill. She issued a statement acknowledging the struggles at home due to Kanye West's mental health struggles.

Though Kanye didn't necessarily acknowledge her statement, he has since issued a public apology on Twitter.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me," he tweeted. "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Check out his tweet below.