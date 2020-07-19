Kanye West is currently holding his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. The event is being live-streamed on YouTube and can be seen below.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The rally began streaming at 5:00 PM and has already produced a handful of noteworthy moments. For starters, West has said he has a 132 IQ and went “to the hospital because my brain was too big for my skull.” He also claimed Harriet Tubman “didn’t free the slaves, she had them go work for other white people.”

Later in the stream, West spoke about his stance on abortion. He began to weep as he admitted he originally wanted Kim Kardashian to get an abortion when she became pregnant. He also said his father wanted to do the same with him.

West has worked to get his name on the voting ballot in recent weeks. Friday, he launched a petition to get his name on the ballot in South Carolina. "If you're a voter in South Carolina, please sign this petition to place me on the ballot Sponsored by Ye 2020," he tweeted.

Saturday, West announced a new album, Donda, in a now-deleted tweet. Check out the tracklist for the potential album here.

Check out the live-stream below:

