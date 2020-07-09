"I hate being bipolar, it's awesome," were the words marked on the cover of Kanye West's 2018 album ye. For the last several years, West has been open about his struggles with mental health, revealing his bipolar diagnosis and contributing to an honest dialogue about mental illness. As suspected, it would appear as though the recording artist/fashion designer/Presidential hopeful is in the midst of a major episode, which could be leading him to act out.

According to TMZ, Kanye West is currently suffering from a major bipolar episode, which possibly contributed to his Presidential announcement over the weekend and his four-hour-long interview with Forbes. During his chat with the publication, West reveals his anti-vax and anti-abortion stance, clarifies that he's running for the "Birthday Party," disavows Trump and says he only liked him because of the saxophones in his hotel lobbies, and more.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

The media outlet states that sources close to West's family are "worried" for him but they believe he will bounce back, just as he's done in the past. However, this time it's different because he can cause serious damage to the country, which is preparing for a very important election.

West has not confirmed that he is suffering from a bipolar episode.

[via]