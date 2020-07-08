Anybody skeptical about Kanye West's seemingly spur-of-the-moment announcement that he was running for President should wake up because it's happening.

In an exclusive interview with Forbes, the recording artist/fashion designer spoke about his platform, revealing his running mate for the upcoming Presidential Election, clarifying which party he's running for, speaking about a potential vaccine for the coronavirus, and more.

This upcoming election is one of the most important in recent memory. With his previous support of Donald Trump looming over everyone's heads, West was quick to discuss whether he's still a fan of the controversial forty-fifth President.

"I am taking the red hat off, with this interview," he said, revealing that he is no longer on board with Trump's ideals.



Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

As for which platform he will be running for, West is creating his own. Calling it the Birthday Party, he has said that he's already got support from Elon Musk and others, and that he's running so he could win. "Like anything I’ve ever done in my life, I’m doing to win."

His running mate will be Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming.

One of the most critiqued aspects of West's late announcement has been the effect it will have on Joe Biden's campaign. Many believe that West will only take away from the Black votes and those of young voters, hindering Biden's campaign to a degree that would give Trump an easy win. He seems to be okay with that.

"I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy," said West about siphoning away the Black vote from Biden.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

In addition, West said that he's never voted in his life, and that he had coronavirus back in February. He has recovered but, apparently, he's not entirely down with a COVID-19 vaccine. He called vaccines "the mark of the beast."

His stance on abortion was also made clear, as he said that "Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work."

With all this said, will you be voting for Kanye West in the fall?

Read the full interview here.