Kanye West is a very intelligent man but he might have dropped the ball slightly with his recent bid to enter the 2020 Presidential Run since his name cannot even be printed on the ballot in six states.

The billionaire recording artist and fashion designer confirmed what he initially said during his acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, telling the world that he was running for President of the United States. His controversial decision to enter the race so late has people asking whether this is just a publicity stunt or if he's actually plotting his move to the White House. Regardless of that, he may not have much of a chance of getting in anyways because, according to Business Insider, he has already been ruled off the ballot in six states.

The deadline to run as an independent candidate has already passed in six states, including Maine, North Carolina, New York, Indiana, Texas, and New Mexico. He could still run in these states as a write-in candidate but there are special rules in place for that.

In his announcement, West wrote: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States."

He also stated that his Yeezy Shelters are in the midst of being built, showing his progress.

West has already earned support from Elon Musk, 2 Chainz, and others.

