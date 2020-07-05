Kanye West may have settled on the first issue he's going to tackle as president: homelessness! After dropping a bomb on everyone that he's decided to officially join the 2020 presidential race, Kanye provided an update on his "Yeezy Shelter" project. He look to Twitter to show off the progress of his dome homes, which he initially set out to build in an effort to provide housing for those in need and create an "egalitarian community" before the first prototypes were destroyed because he never procured a proper permit. However, it appears as though the construction of these dome-like shelters, inspired by the architecture from the Stars Wars planet of Tatooine, is back in action.

"YZY SHLTRS in process #2020VISION," Ye wrote. From what we know so far, #2020VISION appears to be the official slogan for Kanye's presidential campaign. He included the hashtag in his announcement earlier today, in which he also stated, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Kanye was endorsed by his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his friend, Elon Musk, shortly after he publicly broke the news of his intention to run for president. However, many others are less than thrilled about what his last-minute candidacy could mean for the election.