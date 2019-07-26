2020 presidential election
- TV"Succession" Is About To Tackle The 2020 ElectionIt's tme for America to decide.By Ben Mock
- MusicJohn Legend Suggests His Refusal To Support Kanye West's Presidential Run Lead To End Of FriendshipThings just haven't been the same since the 2020 election, and while Legend wasn't the only friend to refuse, the rapper wasn't happy with him.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureReuters/Ipsos Poll Shows 53% Of Republicans Believe Donald Trump Is True PresidentAccording to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, a vast amount of republicans still haven't accepted Joe Biden as the president of the United States.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsKanye West Spent $12 Million Of His Own Money On Presidential Campaign: ReportKanye West spent a pretty penny on his presidential aspirations.By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown Urges People To "Protect Ya Families" Following ElectionHe encourages people to be "smart and safe" once this presidential election ends.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKanye West Voters Explain Their Support In Campaign VideoThe "Vote For Kanye" campaign isn't slowing down.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsElon Musk Doubles Down In Support Of Kanye West's Presidential RunElon Musk remains consistent in his support of Kanye's decision to run for President. By Dominiq R.
- PoliticsKanye West Can't Run For President In 6 StatesKanye West has already been ruled out to run as an independent candidate in New York, Texas, and four other states.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsJoe Biden Says Black Voters Considering Trump “Ain’t Black”Joe Biden thinks if you're a black voter choosing between him or Trump, you "ain't black."By Madusa S.
- PoliticsBernie Sanders Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential RaceBernie Sanders has officially dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Election, leaving room for Joe Biden to represent the Democratic Party.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsCharlamagne Tha God Blasts Joe Biden For Rejecting "The Breakfast Club"Charlamagne Tha God has interviewed plenty of other Democratic candidates, but Joe Biden's camp reportedly won't allow him to visit "The Breakfast Club."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKiller Mike Campaigns For Bernie Sanders In South CarolinaKiller Mike holds it down for Bernie Sanders in South Carolina. By Dominiq R.
- PoliticsJuvenile Joined By Democratic Candidate For "Back That Azz Up" PerformanceJuvenile showed up at the South Carolina political rally for Democratic nominee hopeful Tom Steyer and performed "Back That Azz Up."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsRosario Dawson "Comes Out" But Has "Never Had A Relationship In That Space"Rosario Dawson and Corey Booker are happily in love, and in a recent interview, the actress cleared up rumors about her sexuality. Sort of.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAndrew Yang Drops Out Of Presidential Race, "Yang Gang" Doesn't Handle News Well"#YangGang2024" is already trending on Twitter.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDave Chappelle On Andrew Yang Endorsement: "This Guy's Got Great Ideas"Dave Chappelle explains why he joined the "Yang Gang."By Dominiq R.
- PoliticsRosario Dawson Reacts To Boyfriend, Cory Booker Leaving The Presidential RaceRosario Dawson holds down former-presidential hopeful and boyfriend, Corey Booker, as he bows out of the race. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Fans Start Petition For Him To Moderate 2020 Presidential DebateThey might be on to something. By Noah C
- PoliticsCardi B Stars In 2020 Presidential Campaign Video With Senator Bernie SandersThe rapper shared a snapshot of the shoot on social media.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsLil Nas X Rejects Mayor Pete Buttigieg's "Old Town Road" Collaboration RequestThe young star didn't want any parts.By Erika Marie