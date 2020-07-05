Kanye West has done a 180... again. The polarizing billionaire announced his urge to run for president in 2016, but retracted his 2020 bid after falling in line behind Donald Trump. Now, it appears Kanye is stepping back out of line. The rapper took to Twitter to announce that he is running for president in 2020. It seems like a worthless late entry, but a co-sign from Elon Musk has Kanye West feeling hopeful. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," 'Ye tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION"

Fellow mogul Elon Musk retweeted West's tweet with a message of endorsement. "You have my full support," wrote Musk on Twitter. West recently turn to Christianity which has been somewhat refreshing for fans. 'Ye's music has devolved back into soul samples and electronic interference, two styles he used heavily in the 808 & Heartbreak and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy days. West's alignment with Christian music has also helped him to launch a new persona, one that apparently would like to get into the oval office. With the election only a few months away, it may be too late for Mr. West to make a true impact. Still, we are assured his voice will be a big part of the election conversation over the next few weeks.