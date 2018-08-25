presidential run
- TVKanye West Plans To Run For President Again: "[Last] Time Wasn't In God's Time"The 45-year-old dished about the future of his political career on "Good Morning America."By Hayley Hynes
- GramThe Rock Reacts To People Wanting Him To Be PresidentDwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been teasing a presidential run.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsAmerican Independent Party Set On Nominating Donald Trump For 2024 Election: ReportThe American Indepdent Party has its eyes set on Donald Trump as its presidential candidate for 2024 if the former president parts ways with the GOP.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsKanye West Believes Running For President Ruined His MarriageKanye West's presidential bid reportedly put a strain on his relationship with Kim Kardashian.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian's "Final Straw" Was Kanye's Presidential Run: ReportThe rapper's failed presidential run was "the final straw" for Kardashian within their already troubled marriage.By Madusa S.
- TVJim Carrey Debuts As Joe Biden In SNL Season PremiereThe comedy giant abandoned his often-apolitical work in favor of depicting the former VP in last week’s presidential debate.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsThe Rock Endorses Joe Biden For PresidentIf his film career is any indication, Kevin Hart could be following suit soon.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsKanye West Cements Presidential Run With FEC Form CompletionKanye West has completed the all-important second form for the FEC, also filing documents to be added to the ballot in Oklahoma.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKanye West Gives Update On "Yeezy Shelters" As Part Of Presidential CampaignKanye West shared a photo of his "Yeezy Shelters" in the process of being built, along with the slogan for his presidential campaign, "2020 Vision."By Lynn S.
- PoliticsKim Kardashian Subtly Endorses Kanye West For PresidentKim Kardashian showed her support for Kanye West's decision to run for president in a very subtle way.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsTiffany Haddish Mocks Kanye West By Announcing She's Running For President TooWith Dave Chappelle as her running mate.By Lynn S.
- MusicKanye West Announces Late 2020 Presidential Run & Elon Musk Endorses HimPresident West. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsJoe Biden Retracts Black Voter Comment: "I Shouldn’t Have Been Such A Wise Guy"Joe Biden showed some remorse for his remarks about how black folks considering voting for Trump over him "ain't black," after he received major backlash.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Clowns Cory Booker For Dropping Out Of Democratic Presidential RaceCory Booker is no longer running for President.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsMichael Bloomberg Apologizes For Stop-And-Frisk Police StrategyBloomberg is switching his position on stop-and-frisk.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent Teases 2020 Presidential Run: "No One Will Ever Dare Owe America Again"Fofty's campaign is clearly based on money.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyJoe Biden Officially Enters The 2020 Presidential RaceJoe Biden isn't going to let a dismal connection with young voters deter his 2020 presidential bid.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBernie Sanders Announces 2020 Presidential RunFeel the Bern...again. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyDwayne "The Rock" Johnson On Presidential Run: "I'm Not Ruling It Out"Could The Rock make a good president?By Alexander Cole
- SocietyKamala Harris Announces 2020 Presidential RunKamala Harris is "for the people."By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyAkon "Seriously" Considering Running For President Against Donald Trump In 2020Would you vote for Akon over Donald Trump?By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2024Kanye West seriously wants to become the next POTUS.By Alex Zidel
- SocietySenator John McCain Dies At 81: ReportRest in peace to a true hero. By Karlton Jahmal