Rich The Kid Finally Delivers "Rich Forever 4" With A$AP Ferg, Famous Dex, & 83 Babies

Young boss Rich The Kid has returned with the latest edition of his Rich Forever mixtape series. This fourth project comes four months after his successful The World is Yours album that boasted features from the likes of Big Sean, Takeoff, Tory Lanez, Miguel, Gucci Mane, and Ty Dolla $ign. For Rich Forever 4, Rich The Kid adds a handful of familiar names to assist him on his tracks including his Rich Forever Music Label signees Famous Dex, Bino, and 83 Babies. Also featured on the mixtape are A$AP Ferg and Tg3 Thr33, as well.

On Rich Forever 4, the rapper sticks to his hit-making formula to craft a project that his fans will enjoy. Admittedly, Rich has stated in the past that he's not trying to come across as a lyrical genius in his music; he just wants to make songs that his fans will love. “I make hit records,” he told XXL back in May. “I’m not trying to be lyrical or that bullsh*t. I’m just making good music."

Tracklist

1. Rich Shit ft. Famous Dex

2. Drip Layer ft. 83 Babies

3. Party Bus

4. Flex Up ft. A$AP Ferg

5. Broke As Shit

6. So Nasty ft. 83 Babies

7. Speed Racing

8. Chanel Frames ft. Bino & 83 Babies

9. Off the Lot

10. Get The Bag & Go ft. Bino & 83 Babies

11. Tell Me ft. Bino & Airi

12. Numbers ft. Tg3 Thr33 & 83 Babies