Rich The Kid, Ty Dolla $ign & Miguel Weather The Storm In The "Woah" Music Video

Rich The Kid tosses the bible out the window for his "Woah" music video.

Rich The Kid's last surface-level spectacular. Thanks to rock-solid production from the likes of D. A. Doman, Smash David, Wheezy and TrapMoneyBenny, Rich The Kid managed to avoid what is referred to in the industry as a sophomore slump. Of all the strong options at his disposal (off The World Is Yours 2) - Rich The Kid has opted for "Woah" as the next music video in sequence, following the submission of "Save That" nearly 2 months ago.

In the "Woah" video, Rich The Kid allows his collaborator, Ty Dolla $ign and Miguel, the option to roam freely as they please. But as you'll see, his singing counterparts decided to stand pat, thanks to a generous casting of lingerie-clad models, giving new meaning to the words mother tongue. Yes, Miguel is virtuoso now, Ty Dolla an expert in infidelity, and Rich The Kid, pretty much a married man. Needless to say, these mitigators don't need to add up for "Woah" to jump off the page. See for yourself.