Back in January, Rich The Kid announced the fourth instalment in his Rich Forever series. Named after his record label, the tapes have been used to showcase all the talent on Rich's side, introducing fans to the vocal talents of people like Famous Dex and Jay Critch. With a bunch of new rappers working under the Atlanta-based artist, RTK figured it was finally time to unleash the madness to the world. After teasing its arrival for months, Rich has finally revealed the release date for Rich Forever 4.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

We've already heard a few songs that are slated to appear on the mixtape but tonight, we'll be able to check out the entirety of the project. The "Plug Walk" rapper took to his socials to tell the world that after midnight, RF4 would be available on streaming. Fans have been fed up of waiting for the body of work to finally arrive after a series of flubbed rollouts made it seem like it would never drop. Rich has hinted that the tape could be "legendary" and I guess we'll all have to fact-check him on that tonight.

Will you be checking out Rich Forever 4 when it arrives tonight or are you more focused on other albums?