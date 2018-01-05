Rich Forever 4
- RelationshipsRich The Kid & Tori Brixx Are All Loved Up During Vacation In MexicoThey flaunted their beachside vaca on Instagram.By Erika Marie
- NewsRich The Kid & Jay Critch Trade Bars On "Speed Racing"Jay Critch switches gears with finesse. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRich The Kid Finally Announces "Rich Forever 4" Release"Rich Forever 4" is coming out tonight.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRich The Kid Brings Back the Rich Forever Group: Famous Dex & Jay Critch For "Party Bus"The Rich Forever Gang reunites for a somber turn-up.By hnhh
- MusicFamous Dex Trashes Rich The Kid: "You Selfish! You Don't Do Sh*t For Me & Jay Critch"Rich The Kid says Dexter is lying to his fans about not being on Rich Forever.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid Says "Rich Forever 4" Is Dropping "Very Soon," Will Be "Legendary"The album has been delayed from it's intended July 13th release date.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRich The Kid & Pusha T Team Up On "Can't Afford It"Rich The Kid and Pusha T join forces on "Can't Afford It."By Aron A.
- MusicFamous Dex Announces His Departure From Rich The Kid's "Rich Forever" LabelFamous Dex is apparently no longer signed to Rich The Kid's labelBy Aron A.
- NewsRich The Kid Drops Off His New Single "Bring It Back"Rich The Kid drops off his new track "Bring It Back."By Aron A.
- MusicRich The Kid Reveals "Rich Forever 4" Album ArtThe fifth installment of the "Rich Forever" series arrives July 13th.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsRich The Kid & Jay Critch Go In On "For The Fame"The Rich Forever crew teases forthcoming compilation.By Milca P.
- NewsJay Critch & Rich The Kid Join Forces On "Near You"Jay Critch and Rich The Kid kick off the "Rich Forever 4" campaign with "Near You."By Aron A.
- MusicRich The Kid Splashes $80k On Rich Forever BlingRich the Kid celebrates his album launch with a jewelry store splurge. By Devin Ch
- MusicRich The Kid Gets Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar & More For Debut AlbumRich The Kid's major label debut is about to have some crazy features. By Aron A.
- NewsRich The Kid Premieres Spacey New Single "Plug Walk"Rich The Kid's new single has arrived.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFamous Dex & Rich The Kid Get Together On "Blue Chips"Famous Dex & Rich The Kid get together on "Blue Chips." By Aron A.
- MusicRich The Kid Announces "Rich Forever 4," Shares Cover ArtRich The Kid, Jay Critch and Famous Dex are gearing up for another project. By Aron A.