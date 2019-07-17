Just a few weeks back, rapper and executive producer, 50 Cent, took the world by storm when he suddenly announced that he would actually not be ending his acclaimed series, Power, after its sixth season after all. Power actor, Michael Rainey Jr., announced sometime in mid-June, that production on the show's sixth season had wrapped up. Variety had reported prior to that, that the show would see its end with this final season, during which Fiddy would make his directional debut in the third episode. With the success of the show becoming evident over the last few years however, decisions were being made to possibly create a few spin-offs to delve deeper into specific characters and their storylines, that is, until 50 ultimately decided that they actually wouldn't be ending the show. "I have decided not to end POWER," announced Fiddy, with the simple explanation of: "when you see season 6 you will understand why. Smh 🤦‍♂️ too good." The show, which is set to premier on August 25th, recently released their new trailer, which you can check out below.





Fans all over were surely elated to hear the news, with one fan in particular attempting to use his star status as a way to sway Fiddy into getting him in on the prime-time action. Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid (who has evidently revealed himself as a huge Power fan) took to shooting his shot on Instagram, when he slid in the "21 Questions" rappers comment section to ask for a role. "Put a nigga on the show 🤷🏾‍♂️" commented RTK, on a picture of Fiddy looking pretty beefed standing in front a private jet with the caption "On the move again POWER Seasons 6 you know the Vibes." Could we be seeing the "Save That" rapper in the next season?