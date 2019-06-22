mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blueface & Rich The Kid Reunite For "Daddy" Music Video

Milca P.
June 22, 2019 18:09
228 Views
01
0

Blueface is dodging parental units in "Daddy" video.

After sharing his newest "Daddy" track, featuring Rich The kid, Blueface and his collaborator have returned to star in a new clip attached to the cut.

In the new video for "Daddy," the narrative painted by the song persists as Blueface's love interest enjoys a life showered in designer gifts while playing hooky, choosing to tell her mother that she's at the library rather than admitting to spending her time with the self-described heartthrob.

Ultimately, a tracking device leads the mother in question to Blueface's doorstep where she decides to collect her daughter's bags as her own with the clip terminating while a snippet of Blueface's yet-to-be-released "Bust Down" track.

Get into the full production up top.

 

Blueface Rich The Kid new music Music Videos News daddy new video
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Blueface & Rich The Kid Reunite For "Daddy" Music Video
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject