Blueface & Rich The Kid Reunite For "Daddy" Music Video

Blueface is dodging parental units in "Daddy" video.

After sharing his newest "Daddy" track, featuring Rich The kid, Blueface and his collaborator have returned to star in a new clip attached to the cut.

In the new video for "Daddy," the narrative painted by the song persists as Blueface's love interest enjoys a life showered in designer gifts while playing hooky, choosing to tell her mother that she's at the library rather than admitting to spending her time with the self-described heartthrob.

Ultimately, a tracking device leads the mother in question to Blueface's doorstep where she decides to collect her daughter's bags as her own with the clip terminating while a snippet of Blueface's yet-to-be-released "Bust Down" track.

Get into the full production up top.