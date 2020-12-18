Another controversy has arisen involving Rich The Kid after Emmy Award-winning motion graphics artist Emonee LaRussa accused the rapper of not paying her for work. During her career, Emonee has worked with artists like Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, FKA Twigs, Lil Nas X, Dababy, Jhene Aiko, John Legend, Tory Lanez, and ScHoolboy Q, and in a recent video she shared to social media, LaRussa details her experience with Rich The Kid—an interaction that she said was a first for her.

"I've never posted a video like this because this has never happened to me in my entire career," said Emonee LaRussa. "This is Rich The Kid, he has 8 million followers, he hired me to do a cover and now he refuses to pay me." LaRussa explained that prior to beginning the work, she asked the rapper if he had any ideas or direction for the piece. He allegedly told her she had "complete freedom."

"I went and created four different variations of graphics for him," she continued. LaRussa said she sent the proofs and it took another few days for Rich The Kid to respond. "He wants to change it but doesn't tell me what he wants to change it to. Instead of giving me art direction, he just tells me to listen to the song again. So, instead of going in this blind again, I send him references and he tells me, just do the cover art, send it to him, and don't send him and concepts."



Emonee said she made three more graphics—all of which Rich reportedly liked—but the artist claimed the rapper won't pay her for them. Rich responded to the allegations on his Instagram Story with an insult-fueled rant.

"Told yo goofy ass I aint like the cover art and I did not want to uses the trash ass sh*t u sent me," said the rapper. "Nobody paying for a dinner if the waiter brought the wrong order & I still gave yo dusty ass 500$ u ppl is r*tarded ... and on top of that nobody ain't paying u 1K for no cover u fool."

The rapper's response caused people to criticize him for his recent lawsuits from managers, Fashion Nova, and homeowners from properties he's rented. Recently, there have also been reports that Rich has been kicked off a flight and out of two hotels for his behavior. Check out LaRussa and Rich The Kid's posts below.



