Jake Paul has done it again, antagonizing one of the all-time boxing greats and successfully getting under Floyd Mayweather's skin. At the press conference for Floyd's upcoming fight against YouTuber Logan Paul, the championship fighter clashed with Paul's brother, Jake, who trolled him in the audience. Shortly after they got in each other's faces, Jake grabbed Floyd's hat and ran away from the scene. He was promptly met by a member of Floyd's security team, who landed a punch and left him with a black eye. Jake even got a tattoo directly after the incident to commemorate his hat-snatching moment.

The altercation quickly gained attention on social media as millions around the world commented on what had just happened. As you may have expected too, it has already become a popular meme to reenact the press conference brawl, with rapper Rich The Kid and singer Ray J filming their own version of the fight.

Posting a skit video to Instagram, Rich The Kid took on the role of Jake Paul while Ray J assumed championship duties as Floyd Mayweather. They spewed threats in the street with a crowd overlooking them before Rich grabbed Ray's cap and ran off. Already, celebrities including 2 Chainz, Jay Critch, Flo Milli, Murda Beatz, and more have left laughing emojis in the comments.

While the majority of people are cracking up at the reenactment, others are teasing Rich The Kid and telling him to recreate his street brawl with Lil Uzi Vert from a few years ago next, wishing to see the rapper jump behind the Starbucks counter one more time.

Watch the video below.