Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather were in Miami earlier today as they were looking to promote their upcoming fight which goes down on June 6th. For the most part, this promotion turned out to be extremely successful although it's mostly because of Logan's brother, Jake. After the press conference had already gone down, Jake ended up approaching Floyd and they got in each other's face. During this altercation, the two talked about setting up a potential fight, although Jake got immature with it and snatched Floyd's hat.

From there, Jake got put in a headlock and even had his shirt all ripped up. Mayweather seemed incredibly mad about the entire thing and there is no denying that if Floyd beats Logan, then he'll gladly take on Jake, next. As for Paul, he thinks the whole thing is hilarious, as he took to Twitter saying "I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights."

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

In the videos found down below, you can see the full scope of the incident, as well as some highlights from the main event, which featured Logan and Floyd talking trash to one another on stage. All three of these men are showmen, and they know exactly what they are doing by pulling off these kinds of stunts.

Needless to say, millions of PPVs are about to be sold on June 6th which is exactly what they wanted in the first place.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

