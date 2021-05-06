Jake Paul is not well-liked when it comes to the fighting world as many feel like he truly hasn't earned the hype that surrounds him. After defeating the likes of Ben Askren two weeks ago, many are starting to take Paul more seriously, and he has even caught the attention of Floyd Mayweather who is set to fight Logan Paul in just a month from now.

Today, Jake and Floyd went viral as Paul stole the hat right off of Mayweather's head. This caused a huge scrum where Jake was punched in the eye by Floyd's bodyguard. From there, Jake was roughed up, even more, all while Floyd was in a fit of rage over Paul's stunt.

Now, to commemorate the occasion, Paul is selling his own "Gotcha Hat" merch which is meant to profit off of what just happened. Considering merch is involved, there is no doubt all of this was planned.

Paul has been active on Twitter since the incident and now, he believes Floyd's men might be coming after him, although something tells us this is a big exaggeration.

"Word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me if I die....... I died for the hat," Paul wrote.

With Floyd and Logan Paul set for next month, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Floyd will also get to fight against Jake.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images