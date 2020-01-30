Lil Wayne's daughter is all grown up and she's enjoying showing off her sexier side. Reginae Carter recently celebrated her 21st birthday, and while some remember her as the kid on reality television with mother Toya Johnson, Reginae is now a young woman standing on her own. She often takes to her social media accounts to flex a few selfies, and as time has rolled on, they've become a tad racy.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

On Wednesday (January 29), Reginae heated things up with a few pictures of herself donning Savage x Fenty. As an ambassador to Rihanna's growing lingerie brand, Reginae showed off a baby pink one-piece just in time for Valentine's Day. "This just the intro , let me not get ahead of myself 😏 #savagexambassador," she wrote in one caption. In another, she kept things brief by penning, "Oh, ok."

Reginae hasn't been the only Savage x Fenty ambassador displaying her curves for the world in recent months. "Motivation" singer Normani uploaded photos of herself in a Rihanna 'fit, Tinashe was obviously enjoying herself as she repeatedly posted images wearing the brand, and Dreezy also shared that she was an ambassador, as well. Check out Reginae's Instagram photos below and let us know who else you'd like to see modeling for Savage x Fenty in the future.