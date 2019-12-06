Reginae Carter will not let us breathe! The daughter of rap legend Lil Wayne posted a photo of herself posing on her front lawn on Thursday night, in which she showcases a black swimsuit and, of course, her incredible figure. Reginae implies that the post has been sponsored, as she tags the Instagram account for the brand of the bikini, popular online fashion brand "Pretty Little Thing." The name of the brand prompted Reginae to get a little creative, drawing the connection to a lyric from Chris Brown & Drake's song "No Guidance" that features the same phrase, which she quotes on the post: "Pretty lil' thing, you got a bag and now you wildin’." She could be referring to herself, now that she's got likely secured the bag with a "Pretty Little Thing" sponsorship, or maybe the line could just be a fun caption for the post.

The oldest of Wayne's offspring recently entered official adulthood. She turned 21 on November 29th, and had a very glamorous photo shoot to commemorate the occasion. She also received practically a whole garden of roses from ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci. The rapper sent Reginae 5,000 red roses as a birthday gift despite their split, proving that the former couple are clearly quite the amicable exes. though they do have an on-again-off-again history. This hot-as-hell photo could very well have Lucci crawling back to her, though.