Reginae Carter turned 21 just a few days ago, marking her as an official adult who can now take on alcohol promotions and up her income based on her influencer ways. The daughter of Lil Wayne posed for a glamorous photoshoot to signify her special day and her mother, Toya Wright, shared sweet words about her daughter on Instagram. "You are amazing and I’m both blessed and honored to be your mother. I’m excited for this new chapter in your life! All I ask is that you Remain HUMBLE, God fearing and always be a lady," she wrote.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Despite Reginae and YFN Lucci no longer being a couple (as per Toy Wright) the "Everyday We Lit" rapper still provided her with some love on her birthday when he reportedly sent her 5,000 roses. As per the video clip below, you can see that Reginae's private room in a club was decked out with endless roses.

"She's single...I mean, hey. She's young," Toya previously said of her daughter. "You live and you learn. I just want the best for my kid at the end of the day. It's no shade against Lucci. I wish him the best, but I want the best for her. I just want my daughter to be happy. I want her to get focused on her first and love, that'll come next."