Last we heard of Reginae Carter And YFN Lucci's tumultuous relationship, the two were broken up once more, with Reginae Carter unfollowing Lucci and deleting all their pictures together on Social media sites. The whole fiasco occurred over a certain #cucmberchallenge video posted by Boosie Badazz, and Lucci's suggestive (?) "🙃" underneath," to which Reginae replied "you a clown," before proceeding to go through the typical notions of a petty breakup. But now, it seems that they've reaffirmed their "break-up-just-to-make-up" reputation, as the two were seen looking a liiittle too friendly with one another at the club.

It's pretty safe to assume from the video above, that Reginae and Lucci are pretty much back together, or if not, are at least "working things out." This is not unusual of the couple, who's on and off relationship is usually the topic of headlines. Just a week ago, a video surfaced of Lucci pouring drinks into some girls' mouths at the club, to which his friend posted an apology to carter over. "I apologize for Bein a Bad influence on BaBy Brudda kause I know yall got real love for each other!" read the caption of the tagged story post. He went on to claim that he had "literally made everybody take dem shots and drive dem boats," in an attempt to concince Reginae that his buddy wasn't at fault for entertaining women at the club. Whether she believed him or not, something seems to have calmed her down though.