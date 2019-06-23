Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter was recently spotted out and about with her long-time boyfriend YFN Lucci entirely enamored and unbothered. The couple's very public relationship allowed fans to witness the duo's up and downs, but clearly, the two are determined to keep their bond strong. In T.I. and Tiny's new reality television show, Reginae's tumultuous relationship with the rapper was explored more than once. And despite their on-and-off relationship along with the several rumors of the couple splitting, Reginae Carter had no issue flexing with her bae on social media. The photo, shared with Reginae's 4.3 million IG followers, shows the couple up close and personal. Reginae grabs onto her man and blows the camera a kiss. The caption tied to the photo reads: "Mine," with a tongue out emoji. Okay, we see you Reginae.

The latest news surrounding Reginae Carter includes her mother, Toya Wright, clapping back at a hater who attempted to shade the starlet. Comments were made with regards to Reginae's weight and her mom was simply not here for anyone fat-shaming her daughter. As such, the clapback was almost clear and instant. "Umm maybe if you was taller and slimmer but you don't belong in this picture," commented a fan. Toya Wright stepped in shortly afterwards saying "F*ck you."