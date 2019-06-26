Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, has quite the tumultuous relationship with boyfriend and rapper, YFN Lucci. The couple's very public relationship allowed fans to witness the duo's up and downs, but clearly, the two are determined to keep their bond strong. In T.I. and Tiny's new reality television show, Reginae's rocky relationship with Lucci was explored more than once. But, despite their on-and-off relationship along with the several rumors of the couple splitting, the two always seem loved up when they do appear together, with Reginae taking to Instagram only 3 days ago to share a photo of the couple looking boo'ed up, with her 4.3 million IG followers. The picture (which has since been deleted) showed a loved up Nae grabbing onto her man as she blows the camera a kiss, with the caption reading simply: "Mine👅." Now though, it seems as though there's trouble in paradise after Lucci left a comment under an extremely explicit video posted by the jokester Boosie Badazz.

In typical Boosie fashion, the rapper posted a video of a young woman doing some pretty interesting things with a cucumber in her mouth. Lots of male celebs flocked to the comments, including YFN Lucci, who added an emoji with an upside down smile. He said nothing more, but it’s clear Reginae was NOT here for it. An angry Nae took to replying to his comment with a scarily calm: “you a clown,” after which things quickly escalated, with Reginae unfollowing Lucci and deleting all her pictures with him off her Instagram page. Oop. It's looking like there's another breakup on the horizon.