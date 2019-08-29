Growing up as the child of a rapper who is considered by some to be one of the greatest emcees to ever pick up a microphone can have its pitfalls. Reginae Carter has never been shy about boasting about her father Lil Wayne's accomplishments as the proud daughter often brags on her dad. The 20-year-old has lived her entire life in the limelight, whether it be on television or social media.

Throughout 2019, the world has watched as Reginae has taken to Twitter and Instagram to share all of her ups and downs regarding her romantic relationship with rapper YFN Lucci. Many famous figures opt to keep portions of their dating lives private, but this didn't seem to be an area that Reginae thought needed to be kept a secret from the masses. From Cucumber Challenge fights to lurking around parties to see what Lucci was up to, Reginae spilled all of her tea.

The couple's on-again-off-again romance has been well-documented, as is Reginae's mother Toya Wright's opposition to the relationship. While walking the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet earlier this week, Toya caught up with The Shade Room and talked about her daughter's newly single status, saying that she just wants Reginae to "be happy."

"She's single...I mean, hey. She's young," Toya said. "You live and you learn. I just want the best for my kid at the end of the day. It's no shade against Lucci. I wish him the best, but I want the best for her." She added, "I just want my daughter to be happy. I want her to get focused on her first and love, that'll come next." Check out what else she had to say about Reginae buying a home and if the 20-year-old's parents helped her financially with the purchase.