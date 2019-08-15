no guidance
- Pop CultureDrake Dropped From Copyright Lawsuit For Chris Brown's "No Guidance"Drake has been removed from a copyright lawsuit regarding Chris Brown's "No Guidance."By Cole Blake
- MusicChris Brown & Drake Fire Back At "Egotistical" Claim In "No Guidance" LawsuitLawyers for Drake and Chris Brown say that they've never heard the plaintiff's song.
By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown And Drake Seek Dismissal Of Copyright Infringement LawsuitDrake and Chris Brown are seeking dismissal of the copyright infringement lawsuit over their 2019 single, "No Guidance". By Brianna Lawson
- MusicChance The Rapper Among Thousands Laughing At Artist Suing Drake & Chris BrownThousands of music fans are clowning the artist who's suing Drake and Chris Brown for copyright infringement.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown's "INDIGO" Short Film Officially In The WorksChris Brown's 2019 album "INDIGO" is getting an accompanying short film which the singer teased on Instagram earlier.By Aron A.
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Lap-Dances To Drake & Chris BrownMegan Thee Stallion gets down and dirty to Drake and Chris Brown's hit single "No Guidance," twerking on one of her friends.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersChris Brown & Drake's "No Guidance" Reaches New Billboard Chart MilestoneThe dynamic duo beat Miguel's previous record.By Lynn S.
- GramReginae Carter Glows In Black Bikini While Quoting Chris Brown & DrakeThe lyric unintentionally refers to the brand of her attire.By Lynn S.
- MusicChris Brown Expresses Gratitude For Grammy Nod For "No Guidance" Ft. DrakeBreezy celebrates another Grammy nod.By Aron A.
- NumbersDrake Gives Chris Brown His First Top 5 Hit Since 2008"No Guidance" is Chris Brown's first appearance in the Billboard Hot 100's top five since "Forever."By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown's Daughter Adorably Sings Along To Drake Collab "No Guidance"If Royalty Brown ain't the cutest kid in the whole world...By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDrake & Chris Brown Co-Sign Middle Aged Man's Hilarious "No Guidance" CoverAn old white man's rendition of "No Guidance" gets heavy praise from the song's original artist. By Aron A.