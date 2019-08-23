It's been a pretty crazy week in Reginae Carter's life. The daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Wright is used to being in the spotlight at this point in her life but her reach has multiplied within the last few months. Because of her connection to Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, she's become somewhat of a hot topic in the rap world. She and Lucc made up one of the most high-profile couples in the industry and now that they're done, her popularity is still skyrocketing. The star was involved in the controversial Cucumber Party from earlier this month and this week, she actually bought herself her first-ever home! At just 20-years-old, Reginae is a homeowner and today, she moved into her digs, celebrating with a fun twerk session.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Putting on KaMillion's "Twerk 4 Me" remake, Wayne's daughter showed off what she's working with as she put on an innocent smile, turned around and started bouncing her booty on camera. She wears athleticwear in the since-deleted clip, hugging her curves tight and reminding us all that her body is on fire.

The comments are pretty hilarious to run through, especially considering a good number of people are threatening to call her daddy to let him know she's been misbehaving online. Maybe that's why she ended up getting rid of the video altogether. Reginae is a grown woman and she's not hurting anyone so let's just let her do her thing. Congratulations on moving into the new spot!