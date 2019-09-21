The show for Rihanna's wildly successful lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, took place during New York Fashion Week, on September 10. Despite being a massive event held at the Barclays Centre, not much footage leaked from inside. Phones were confiscated at the door in order to keep the show a secret until its documentary aired through Amazon Prime Video on September 20. The almost-hourlong Savage X Fenty Show documents the show in its entirety and provides behind-the-scenes process of putting it all together.

Despite being organized within a mere ten week span, the show boasted intricate choreography, a palatial set design and performances from some of the biggest names in music. The show features appearances by 21 Savage, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Laverne Cox and Normani, and performances by Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean and A$AP Ferg.

However, what left viewers most impressed and emotional was the diverse cast of models selected to dance and walk in the show. The fashion industry has been an atrociously exclusive world for a long time, promoting thin white women as the standard of beauty. Luckily, we can count on Rihanna to continue breaking down doors and creating the world we want to live in.

"I'm looking for unique characteristics in people that aren't usually highlighted in the world of fashion," Rihanna said in the documentary. "We're exploring a lot of different sizes and making women feel like they're not excluded just because they're a different size. Every woman deserves to feel sexy. We are sexy, we are multifaceted, and I want women to embrace that to the fullest."

stream it here.