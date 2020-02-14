R. Kelly's indictment in Chicago has been revised to include further sexual abuse allegations against a new victim, but it appears to have removed a previous victim from the case. The new indictment filed by federal prosecutors on Thursday is quite similar to the original, but new charges allege that Kelly enticed a minor "to engage in sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offence, namely, aggravated criminal sexual abuse" between 1997 and 2000. During the revision, a victim previously identified as "Minor 2," was removed, and is now identified as “Individual D.”

Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

Kelly has been ordered to appear for arraignment at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago’s Loop due to these new charges. His trial in Chicago set for April, then, will likely be rescheduled. Kelly is still facing similar indictments in Brooklyn and charges in Minnesota, and currently resides in at Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he has been held since his arrest last July.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

In the Chicago indictment, Kelly is facing charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice. The Brooklyn indictment includes allegations of racketeering, and was recently revised as well to add accusations that he obtained fake identification to marry 15-year-old Aaliyah in 1994. Last month, the court ruled that Kelly's lawyers would have to wait to learn the identities of two of his accusers, as prosecutors believe that Kelly could interfere with his case from behind bars. Kelly allegedly has access to an "unmonitored line" in order to make unrecorded phone calls, and has been accused of smuggling a letter into the federal prison.

His Chicago trial is scheduled for April, while his New York trial will take place in July.