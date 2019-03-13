r. kelly sexual abuse allegations
- MusicKirk Franklin On R. Kelly's Music: “It’s Hard To Separate The Artist From The Art”Kirk Franklin discusses the difficulty of continuing to listen to R. Kelly's music following his recent sentencing.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeR. Kelly Indictment Includes New Victim & AllegationsR. Kelly has been hit with a revised indictment in Chicago, which includes new sexual abuse allegations but has removed a previous victim from the charges.By Lynn S.
- RandomAzriel Clary Claims To Have Footage Of R. Kelly "Coercing" Her To Lie About Alleged AbuseAzriel Clary pondered whether these videos of R. Kelly telling her exactly what to say about him would put an end to the hate she's received.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentR. Kelly's Former Employee Reveals There's Plenty More Child Sex TapesThe feds have more R. Kelly tapes. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Gets A Second Chance In Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: ReportOne small win for R. Kelly. By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly Loses Sexual Abuse Lawsuit After Not Showing Up In CourtR. Kelly failed to show up to his court date & lost by default. By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly Goes Ghost On Girlfriend's Family After Promising Meeting: ReportJoycelyn Savage's family says R. Kelly's publicist backtracked on their agreed upon meeting.By Aron A.