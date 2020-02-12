R. Kelly could find his way out of jail in the coming months after a judge approved of his motion for reconsideration to be released on bail. According to AllHipHop, R. Kelly's motion for a new bail hearing has been granted by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber. The singer's lawyer Steven Greenberg filed the motion on Kelly's behalf, denying he was a flight risk because of his fame and using the singer's previous child pornography case as an example.



Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

"Mr. Kelly never missed a single court date, from 2002 to 2008, on his previous case. The court did not consider that Mr. Kelly appeared for each and every day of his trial and was present when the jury’s verdict was read. The court never considered that Mr. Kelly has been aware of these federal investigations and yet did not abscond," Greenberg said in court documents.

If Kelly is granted bail, Greenberg proposed that the judge puts the disgraced singer under home confinement with an electronic monitoring device. Additionally, Greenberg promised his client wouldn't contact minors and keep his use of the internet and social media to a bare minimum. R. Kelly will have to face Judge Harry D. Leinenweber on March 5th.

Kelly is still facing additional charges in Minnesota and New York for sex-related crimes. We'll keep you updated on any new developments.