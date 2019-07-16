We've been following R. Kelly's alleged history of sexual abuse against minors for the last year. Ever since the docu-series following his victims was released to the world, the general public has called for the immediate arrest of Kelly. There is an abundance of evidence that exists against the singer -- including several videotapes that show graphic depictions of sex with minors -- and it's likely that R. Kelly will be going to prison for a very long time. Last week, he was arrested while walking his dog in Chicago on new sexual abuse charges and during a court hearing today, he entered a plea of not guilty.



Chicago Police Department via Getty Images

According to TMZ, the artist was present in court today, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles around his ankles. His legal team attempted to sway the judge to release Kelly but he has been deemed a danger to the community and thus, he's being kept in jail for the foreseeable future. Prosecutors have said that the alleged rapist has a "unique ability to influence and intimidate witnesses and victims," following up claims of brainwashing that have been made against Kelly.

During the hearing, Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg tried to persuade the judge, saying that there is no way the singer can flee because he has no money. This falls in line with older reports that claim his bank account is completely empty. Both of his alleged sex slaves, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, were in court to support Kelly, smiling big on the way in.

Do you think this is the beginning of the end for R. Kelly?



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images