R. Kelly isn't the only one taking the fall for his long list of sex crimes. To be both a celebrity and serial sexual predator for decades expectedly requires the collusion of others to cover of his tracks or turn a blind eye. The disgraced singer's former managers, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are two other defendants listed in Kelly's child pornography case, as they allegedly aided Kelly in bribing victims and destroying evidence.

Back in October, McDavid and Brown both argued that they could not be held criminally accountable for this federal conspiracy charge since they claimed the statute of limitations had expired. They are being accused of obtaining and destroying sex tapes involving Kelly and minors between 1997 and 2002, which they believed would only allow the court to prosecute them for those crimes up to 2014. It turns out they were wrong.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

According to All Hip Hop, on Tuesday (Feb. 4), the managers' motions to have the charges dropped were denied by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber. "As alleged, Defendants did not perform these overt acts to cover up the prior alleged crimes but rather in furtherance of the conspiracy’s main criminal objectives, including to conceal sexual abuse," the judge's ruling stated.

Kelly and his managers claimed that there was not sufficient evidence for them to be prosecuted for this crime and that the statute of limitations had run out.