After being locked up for numerous years, Bobby Shmurda is finally expected to come home within the next few months. His exact prison release date has been rumored for late 2020 and New York (and the rest of the country's rap fans) is excited to see what the young star can accomplish when he gets out. Many anticipate big things in Shmurda's future. The rapper's family has issued several updates on his behalf, letting his fans know what state of mind he's been in. After conversing with the man, Quavo of the Migos let everyone know that Shmurda will be free soon, telling his followers that he's thinking positively.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Quavo updated his social media feed last night with a message regarding Bobby Shmurda, informing fans that he had just spoken to the incarcerated rapper. "Jus Talked Bobby Shmurda," he wrote on Twitter. "Lil Bro In Great Spirits Bout To Touch Turf Soon!!! SHMIGO ALERT 2020!!!"

Migos and Bobby Shmurda have an interesting history. The two musical juggernauts had previously been working on a collaborative mixtape, combining Atlanta and New York's heavy-hitting forces with one historic team-up. Perhaps that's still in the cards for when Bobby gets out. Is there still a buzz for that or not anymore?