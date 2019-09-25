Unless Tekashi 6ix9ine pulls some new information from out of nowhere, Bobby Shmurda will be getting out of prison before the end of next year. The two New York rappers have gone about their situations extraordinarily differently. On one side of the spectrum, we have Bobby Shmurda. The man literally fought with the judge to give him more time so that Rowdy Rebel's sentence would be reduced. That's day one love. When it comes to Tekashi 6ix9ine, he didn't care who he needed to throw under the bus to get less time. 6ix9ine is expecting to get out of prison at the beginning of next year and his "STOOPID" collaborator Bobby Shmurda will likely be following shortly thereafter.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Unconfirmed reports from several sources have been pointing to a specific date in December 2020 when Bobby will allegedly become a free man once again. While this date is simply a rumour right now, we are reaching out to members of Shmurda's team to hopefully confirm the possibility of his release on December 11, 2020.

You better believe that he and the rest of the GS9 crew will be taking over New York once they're out. The fans have stuck with them since their unfortunate takedown and we all want to see Bobby back in the game, doing what he does best. Are you excited for his upcoming "First Day Out" banger?