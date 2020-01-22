A huge part of any experience provided by Kanye West is the merch. Every Ye era has its own aesthetic that fans can call to mind upon the mentioning of an album title. His latest album, Jesus Is King, had no shortage of merch associated with it. Not only were products being sold online both ahead of and after the project's release, but they were available at the events Kanye hosted in multiple cities. He also rarely presented the same batch of clothing. The designs switched up frequently, one drop even recruited A$AP Rocky's creative collective, AWGE, for some wild graphics.

Quavo is evidently a fan of the JIK merch because he just posed a photo of him dripping in it from head-to-toe. He rocked an off-white (the shade, not the brand) crewneck with biblical paintings printed onto it, the blue vinyl-themed sweatpants and, last but not least, a pair of simple JIK socks. Surprisingly, the Migos member didn't complete the look with some Yeezys. He opted instead for the chaotic-looking Nike x Off-White Dunk Lows (the brand, not the shade), which dropped in December.

It's unclear whether Quavo purchased these articles of clothing himself or Kanye gifted his friend with the whole bundle, like Beyoncé has been doing with the new Ivy Park x Adidas collection.