Kanye West's Jesus Is King album has arrived in a beam of blinding white, amidst the sound of singing cherubs and rapturous applause from his Sunday Service devotees. And while the listening sessions continue to go down as we speak, Kanye fans can officially pledge their loyalty even further. Behold, the latest line of Kanye West merchandise, naturally designed using YEEZY cotton and signature minimalism.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

We've already seen Ye sporting some of the designs throughout his various interviews, and now you'll have your chance at mirroring the big man's style. With long sleeve, t-shirt, sweatpants, hats, hoodies available in both dark blue and black, Jesus Is King fans can piece together an elaborate outfit. Should you be interested in showing your support, head over to the Yeezy shop right here.

