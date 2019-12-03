Virgil Abloh's signature brand Off-White and Nike are by far the two most powerful collaborators in the sneaker world. Whenever these two come through with some heat, sneakerheads pay attention. For the last few months, there have been a ton of teasers in regards to the Off-White x Nike Dunk Low which is Virgil's take on one of Nike's most iconic shoes. Dunk Lows are a sneaker essential so when fans found out the Off-White aesthetic would be coming to the silhouette, they were understandably excited.

There are three colorways being placed in the pack and they are being listed as "University Gold/Midnight Navy-White," "University Red/University Red-Wolf Grey," and "White/Pine Green-Pine Green." This collection was supposed to drop in October but according to @zsneakerheadz, they are set to drop on Friday, December 20th for $170 USD.

The images above give you a better idea of what the shoes will look like and so far, so good. The Dunk Low is an iconic shoe that's pretty hard to mess up and Virgil certainly does it justice. If you're a fan of Abloh's DIY aesthetic and the simplicity of a Dunk Low, then this release is definitely for you. It should be noted that these will be quite limited so don't be surprised if it's next to impossible to cop.

Will you be looking to cop these or are they a skip?