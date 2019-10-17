Kanye West's Jesus Is King
- MusicQuavo Endorses Kanye West's "Jesus Is King" In Head-To-Toe MerchThat holy drip.By Noah C
- ReviewsKanye West "Jesus Is King" ReviewKanye’s musical ear remains one-of-one, but sonic choices alone can’t save what is largely an erratic and uninspired affair.By Luke Hinz
- MusicKanye West's "Jesus Is King" First Week Sales Are InKanye's newest album has a great first week.By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Rogan Theorizes Kanye West Is Starting A CultRogan is suspicious of Ye's Sunday Services.By Noah C
- StreetwearKanye West Drops AWGE-Designed "Jesus Is King" Merch OnlineSome in-your-face merch from an in-your-face man. By Noah C
- MusicKanye West & Sunday Service Choir Do James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" On A PlaneHigher power. By Noah C
- MusicKanye West Brings Out Clipse & Kenny G At Sunday ServiceKanye brings out special guests in the latest "Jesus is King" experience.By Milca P.
- TVMichael Che Roasts Kanye West & Compares Him To Caitlyn Jenner On "SNL"Did he take it too far?By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West, Frank Ocean & More Conquer This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Is Updating Mixes Of "Jesus Is King" On Streaming Services"Jesus Is King" is getting the "Life of Pablo" treatment. By Noah C
- MusicKanye West "Jesus Is King" First Impressions: What Do You Think?"Jesus Is King" has finally arrived!By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Shares "Jesus Is King" Delay Update; Rapper Spotted With Choir At World Trade CenterHe did it again.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Asked People Not To Have Premarital Sex While Working On "Jesus Is King"A pretty interesting demand.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's "Jesus Is King" Interview With Zane Lowe Is LiveKanye West is back again with a new Zane Lowe interview.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West "Jesus Is King" Details Revealed After Album Release PartyLast night at The Forum was magical.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Takes Over The Forum In L.A. For The "Jesus Is King Album & Film Experience"Tickets are being sold all over social media.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West's "Jesus Is King" Available Here For Pre-OrderKanye West's new album is available in vinyl, CD, and digital formats.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals Whether He's On Kanye West's "Jesus Is King"Kid Cudi will, unfortunately, not be gracing us with his gorgeous hums.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's "Jesus Is King" Is Complete: See How He's CelebratingArriving this Friday!By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Officially Confirms New "Jesus Is King" Release DateKanye puts a date on it.By Milca P.
- MoviesKanye West's "Jesus Is King" Trailer Has Arrived: Watch"Jesus Is King" officially arrives on October 25th.By Aron A.