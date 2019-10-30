Kanye West takes merch very seriously. Even when Jesus Is King was repeatedly pushed back, he made sure to drop some clothing to promote the project. With the official release of Ye's gospel album comes waves of new merchandise. The first wave featured simple designs inspired by the cover art, but the latest collection designed by A$AP Rocky's AWGE collective is much more... bold.

Alongside the Sunday Service event at Los Angeles' Forum, Kanye hosted a pop-up to sell the AWGE-designed merch. Now, the pieces are available for pre-order on Kanye's webstore and are expected to ship within 4-5 weeks. The new collection features massive Jesus-centric images and 90's-esque text art printed onto YEEZY garments. Some of the multi-colored graphics are quite graphic, such as the ones depicting the crucifixion. The prices range from $20 for socks to $240 for a crewneck. While Kanye claims he was blessed with a $68 million tax refund because of his newfound devotion to God, it might make more sense that he's just been charging exorbitant prices for clothing. Whatever works for him, I guess.

Watch Kanye turn James Corden's Carpool Karaoke into "Airpool Karaoke" as he sings with his Sunday Service choir on a plane.