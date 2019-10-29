Jesus Is King is getting a traditional Kanye West rollout, meaning you're gonna be hearing about it everywhere. He's hosting massive events to perform the album and appearing on late night shows, so it's not surprising that Kanye popped up on James Corden's Emmy-winning series, Carpool Karaoke. Corden usually rides around with his famous guests as they sing along to tunes, but this time, the late night host was a mere observer of Kanye's Sunday Service choir chanting on a plane.

The choir, which filled up the entire plane, performed "Jesus Walks," "Every Hour," a gospel hymn and a religious rendition of Nelly Furtado's "I'm Like A Bird." Kanye altered the final line of the "Jesus Walks" chorus, only rapping, "I wanna talk to God / I ain't afraid" and insinuating that it hasn't been too long since he'd last spoken to the Almighty. Throughout the episode, Kanye revealed to Corden what God has been telling him during their talks. While he was in the hospital, he was instructed to "start a church in Calabassas." Kanye also believes that Jesus intends for him to be a spokesman about the injustices of debt. For this reason, Kanye detailed exactly how much debt he was in ($15 million) and how successfully he came out of it (he received $68 million in tax returns this year). This blessing is supposedly a result of him devoting himself to God.