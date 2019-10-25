mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West's "Jesus Is King" Is Here Ft. Clipse, Ty Dolla $ign & More

Aron A.
October 25, 2019
Jesus Is King
Kanye West

The wait is over.


Kanye West's new album, Jesus Is King has finally arrived. It's been a long journey indeed with Kim Kardashian initially announcing the project in the summer and the tracklist steadily switching up over the months. The tracklist consists of eleven songs in total with features from Ty Dolla $ign, Clipse, Kenny G, Fred Hammond, Ant Clemons, and of course, the Sunday Service choir. 

The album was pushed back by a few hours from its initial midnight release. The rapper took to Twitter hours before the album was supposed to drop to announce that it was going to be pushed back to fix a few mixes. After being turned in at 4 a.m. this morning, it has finally popped up across streaming services.

Jesus Is King arrived with an accompanying IMAX film that debuted at select theatres across the world last night. The 35-minute film gives deeper insight into Kanye's Sunday Service event which he's been touring around America and beyond since the beginning of the year.

Check out Kanye West's new album below. 

