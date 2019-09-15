In April, Beyoncé released the two-hour documentary showing the process behind and the performance of her iconic 2018 Coachella performance. For anyone who attended the festival or streamed the headlining set, it was clear how much effort went into putting together this dazzling production. But Beyoncé always provides a multi-faceted experience, so she presented us with the Netflix special, Homecoming, to prove just how seriously she takes her art.

When watching Homecoming, it's hard to keep your jaw off the floor. Throughout the performance, there are over 200 people on stage with her and not one of them is seen missing a beat. The massive band on a levelled platform behind her dances and plays simultaneously. The renditions of and transitions between Beyoncé's hits are grand and exhilarating. There are skits and guest appearances dispersed throughout. All in all, the performance and its accompanying film were impressive as hell - schooling us on what it means and takes to be the world's greatest living performer.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

When it was announced in July that Homecoming was nominated for six Emmy awards, the Bey Hive rejoiced to see their queen's excellence acknowledged in this new sphere. While the Emmys ceremony will be airing next Sunday (September 22), the 71st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards take place this weekend. The Creative Arts Emmys is a two-day event at The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, where the more technical awards are given out.

Last night, the winners for all the categories that Beyoncé was up for were revealed and, tragically, she was not one of them. She lost for outstanding variety special, outstanding costumes for variety, non-fiction or reality programming, outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding music direction, outstanding production design for a variety special and outstanding writing for a variety special.

The loss that got fans most upset was for best variety special, which was taken home by James Corden for his Carpool Karaoke special with Paul McCartney, When Corden Met McCartney. While Corden's show usually consists of him picking up celebrities and driving around while singing their favourite tunes, the McCartney episode was a bit more special, as they toured the Beatle's childhood home in Liverpool and performed at a pub. However, many would still argue that a lot more talent was evidenced in Beychella and its doc.

Check out some infuriated fans' reactions below.