The anticipation for Kanye West's new album Jesus Is King is very real right now. On Friday, there were at least two different sources close to Kanye saying that the album would drop that night. Of course, the evening came and went without a project but the rapper did debut the album in Detroit the Jesus Is King: A Kanye West experience along with an IMAX movie highlighting the Sunday Service events throughout the year. R

Kim later insisted the project would drop last night (Sunday) but that didn't happen. He hosted another listening party in New York City and unleashed another collection of merch that was made specifically for the NYC crowd. The new merch line includes Sunday Service New York State tees, long sleeves, crewnecks, and sweatpants. The merch ranges from $50 to $125. You can cop it here.

At this point, it's totally unclear when this album will drop, if ever. When Kim stated that the album would drop on Sunday, she said that Kanye West was tweaking a few songs on the project. She later shared an updated version of the tracklist. However, reports emerged earlier today that said Kanye West's Jesus Is King doesn't actually have a concrete release date set -- at least as of now. Hopefully, Def Jam and Kanye West figure out a release date for 2019.