- MusicMarvin Sapp Says Ye "Ain't A Gospel Artist," Calls His Inclusion "Unfair"The pastor and music icon says artists can tap into Gospel and win awards, but "that's not something that happens across genres."By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Joins TikTok With "Jesus Is King" ClipKanye West made his TikTok debut by sharing a video of himself listening to "Jesus is King."By Cole Blake
- Original ContentAnt Clemons Details How His Relationship With Kanye West Evolved & His Approach To MusicAnt Clemons goes into detail about his extensive work with Kanye West, his songwriting process, his first Grammy award, upcoming new music, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentKanye West's Album Rollout Has Become An ExperienceWe revisit some of Kanye's more convoluted album rollouts in anticipation of "DONDA."By EJ Panaligan
- AnticsKanye West Thanks & Shades Billboard Music Awards In Same BreathKanye West claims he wasn't invited to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, thanking and shading them in a single tweet.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Wins 4 Christian & Gospel Awards At "BBMAs"The rapper won big at the awards ceremony for his "Jesus is King" project.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Spent $50 Mil Of Yeezy Marketing Budget On Sunday ServiceHe claimed that Yeezys were selling themselves so he didn't need to take out ads & used the money for Sunday Service.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentKanye West's "God's Country": 5 Things We WantFollowing the announcement of Kanye West's tenth studio album "God's Country," here are five things we'd like to see whenever the project drops. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSnoop Dogg Secretly Films Kanye West & Dr. Dre Working On "Jesus Is King" SequelA video secretly filmed by Snoop Dogg recently surfaced of Kanye West and Dr. Dre most likely working on the "Jesus Is King" sequel.By Lynn S.
- MusicKanye West Confirms Dr. Dre Version Of "Jesus Is King" & More Projects Coming SoonKanye West is entering a new era with a ton of exciting projects in store, including the highly-anticipated "Jesus Is King" sequel with Dr. Dre. By Lynn S.
- MusicNicki Minaj To Contact Kanye West Over Possible Release Of "New Body"Nicki Minaj is an artist who likes to please her fans, so when she saw them begging for "New Body" to be released, she said she would hit up Kanye West to discuss it.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Track "LA Monster" Leaks: ReportKanye West's song "LA Monster" has officially leaked online, months after it was expected to appear on "Jesus Is King."By Alex Zidel
- MusicChance The Rapper On Bond With Kanye: "Paired Together By God"Chano speaks on his divine bond with the "Jesus Is King" hitmaker during a new interview with "3rd Hour of TODAY" for NBC News.By Keenan Higgins