This has happened too many times with regards to Kanye West. When the self-described perfectionist puts out a body of work, he spends every last minute tweaking and tuning the finished product. We saw it with The Life of Pablo, an album that experienced multiple changes even after its release. There was also Cruel Winter and Turbo Grafx 16, two projects that were announced but never came to light. Of course, you can't forget about Yandhi, the most recent experiment planned by Mr West. Right now, even though a portion of folks have already heard Jesus Is King at its multi-city listening parties this weekend, nobody has any idea of when it's dropping. On Friday and Sunday, we passed by two botched release dates and times and although individuals were expecting the album to be uploaded to streaming services today, that no longer appears to be the case.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Kanye West is still working on the album and there is no current release date for Jesus Is King. That means that any version floating around the internet at this instance is inauthentic and will likely differ from the finished product. West is reportedly unhappy with the final mix, which has been applauded by early critics. "Every time he listens, there's something he wants to change," reportedly said somebody in Ye's camp.

Now that it's unsure when the project will arrive, are you still going to be checking as frequently as you were?